BFNL: Sharp on target in Storm's big win over Magpies

Strathfieldsaye star Lachlan Sharp kicked nine goals in the Storm's 139-point round 15 win over Maryborough at Princes Park.
After a tough stretch on and off the field the previous week, the Storm bounced back in fine style, winning 25.17 (167) to 4.4 (28).
Sharp's nine-goal haul took his season tally to 45 goals in 10 games.
The Storm's midfield rotation had a day out against the Pies.
Cal McCarty (two goals), Jake Moorhead, Riley Wilson (three goals), Hunter Lawrence and Jack Neylon (three goals) ran riot.
The Storm had two youngsters make their senior debut - Rowan Fox and Joel Reinheimer.
Both didn't look out of place, with Fox kicking three goals.
The Magpies, who were without skipper Coby Perry, were best served for the second week in a row by young midfielder Tom Gardam.
Aidan Hare won his fair share of the ball, while Riley Hamilton and Dylan Harberger battled hard.
"We got the four points and didn't get any injuries,'' a relieved Storm co-coach Darryl Wilson said.
"Our mids were really solid and Sharpy with his nine goals was really good and we probably had another half a dozen players after who could have easily been named in the best players.
"I thought Mitch Hallinan and Lachy Ratcliffe were good down back and Brady Hore had a solid game for us.
"It was good to see a number of players in good form ahead of a big few weeks for us."
A pleasing sign for the Storm was veteran duo Shannon Geary and Michael Pilcher returned from injury and got through the game unscathed.
The Storm host South Bendigo at Tannery Lane next week, while the Magpies head to the QEO to tackle Sandhurst.
