BFNL: Sharp on target in Storm's big win over Magpies

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 31 2022 - 3:44am, first published 2:30am
Strathfieldsaye forward Lachlan Sharp.

Strathfieldsaye star Lachlan Sharp kicked nine goals in the Storm's 139-point round 15 win over Maryborough at Princes Park.

