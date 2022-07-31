Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

BFNL: Don't write the Sandhurst Dragons off just yet

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 31 2022 - 8:59am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EYES ON THE BALL: Sandhurst forward Lachlan Zimmer tries to keep the ball inside the boundary against Eaglehawk. Picture: ANTHONY PINDA

Sandhurst's BFNL finals hopes are alive and well after the Dragons overcame a sluggish start to defeat Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.