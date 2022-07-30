Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Photos

BFNL: Strong second quarter sets up Gisborne win over South Bendigo at QEO

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated July 31 2022 - 6:30am, first published July 30 2022 - 11:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INFLUENTIAL: Midfielder Flynn Lakey was one of Gisborne's best against South Bendigo on Saturday. Picture: BRENDAN McCARTHY

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.