BFNL: Golden Square fends off tenacious Tigers in thriller

Golden Square hung on to down a desperate Kyneton by eight points on Saturday in one of the BFNL games of the season.
Twice in the hectic third quarter Tigers' small forward Angus Nolte scored crucial goals to trim the Square's lead back to seven points in the pulsating Wade Street oval clash.
But that was as close as Kyneton was to get as Bulldog defenders Jon Coe and Liam Duguid closed down the visitors' attack in a hectic last quarter.
At the other end, acting captain Harrison Huntley marshalled the Tiger defence with Square able to kick just a single goal to Jack Hickman.
But that was enough to allow the home side to hang on even after Nolte nailed his fifth major of the day with an on-target snap on the Maple Street end goal-line.
In a bizarre twist, Kyneton's percentage advantage over the defeated Eaglehawk enabled the Tigers to climb back into fifth spot after the 13.11 (89) to 12.9 (81) result.
The Bulldogs tore out of the blocks in the first term, banging home five goals to two as they used the wind advantage at the Maple Street end to maximum effect.
Ron Best medal favourite Joel Brett landed three of his five goals for the day in the opening quarter with his third, coming from a perfect left-foot snap, the pick of the bunch.
Nolte showed what a handful he was going to be for the Golden Square defence when he made no mistake with a set shot.
The Tigers cut the margin back to 14 points by half-time as Cameron Manuel shredded the Square defence.
He booted the first three majors of the second stanza with his first, a flying snap from the half-forward line, a gem.
The Bulldogs bounced back as Brett nailed his fourth major, Ricky Monti marked a Ryan Hartley kick at centre half-forward and kicked accurately while a low snap from Jarrod Fitzpatrick handed the Dogs their 14-point half-time lead.
Kyneton outscored Square five goals to four in the third quarter with Rhys Magin scoring his only major for the day as he gathered a loose ball and was on target with his snap.
From the half-forward line Jayden Burke found Brett and the star Square forward nailed his fifth major.
Then Nolte sprang into action again.
The Tigers forward smothered a Square defender's kick and snapped truly at the Wade Street end before finding himself in open space and again brought Kyneton back to a seven-point deficit with his running shot.
The last term was a beauty. Square skipper Jack Geary worked tirelessly to try and keep his side in front and, when a Brett kick didn't make the distance, the busy Jack Hickman swooped and drilled his third major.
Nolte wasn't finished though. His late snap brought the margin back to eight points, but time had run out for the Tigers and the Square hung on to score a hard-fought win.
The Bulldogs travel to Castlemaine next week, while Kyneton has a season-defining home game against Eaglehawk.
