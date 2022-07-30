The Echuca Moama Winter Blues is back after two pandemic-stricken years.
After a couple of years of cancellations and struggles, the Winter Blues music festival has already seen crowns ascend on the twin towns for another popular weekend.
Advertisement
"We are so pleased that the pandemic has not beaten us and that the 2022 festival will go on in its traditional free entry-format," the even committee said.
"A couple of years of cancellations, uncertainty and lockdowns, looks like they are behind us and we plan to welcome back all the best artists, and much of the advertised 2021 program will blow the roof off all your favourite Echuca venues."
A number of Bendigo and northern and central Victorian acts will take to one of the stages around the Murray River town, including Bill Barber, White Lightning and more.
The exciting news comes after the committee for the met and made the difficult decision to cancel the annual event for the second year in a row last July.
Organiser Peter Williams said discussions had occurred in the days leading up to the announcement of Victoria's snap lockdown last year.
"It really was a difficult and heartbreaking decision to have to make," he said.
OTHER STORIES:
"We spent the last three days working through and evolving the situation of changes to restrictions.
Mr Williams said the artists and organisers were still able to support each other through the tough time.
"It was a really hard day, but I had artists calling and messaging myself and other organisers to see if we were okay," he said.
"I know it sounds cheesy, but we are a big family and we will support each other from now until we do get the event back on its feet."
After suffering a loss of almost $30,000 from cancelling the event in 2020, Mr Williams said the financial loss last year would have been significantly more.
"I can't really put a number on it, but it's not going to be any better than last year," he said.
"When you factor in the losses for the artists and the venues and the fact we're all volunteers organising this event, it's a big loss.
Advertisement
"But that's not going to stop us trying again."
And try again they have, with a successful first day drawing large crowds already.
Check out the full list and program online at winterblues.com.au
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.