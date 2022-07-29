The Bendigo and Loddon Mallee regions are set to see more paramedics joining crews across the area following a recent recruiting initiative.
As the state works to fix a struggling healthcare system, the state government has vowed to assist more than 150 students through life-saving training and out onto jobs faster.
A current batch of 64 recruits started their training this week and will hit the road on August 22, bringing the total number of new paramedics recruited so far this year to 404.
Alongside this, 154 will join crews in regional Victoria, including 34 in the Bendigo and Loddon Mallee region.
"These more than 150 new paramedics are a huge win for regional Victoria with every part of the state from Portland to Bairnsdale to Mildura set to benefit and more to come," Health and Ambulance Services Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said.
Of the 34 new recruits, three will be assigned to Bendigo, three in Eaglehawk, two in Kangaroo Flat, two in Castlemaine, three in Kyneton, two in Maryborough, three in Echuca and one in Kyabram.
Beginning with a four-week induction program which gives them the vital skills they need before they hit the road, recruits learn how to safely move and load patients to prevent injuries, aggression and assault prevention training, and driving ambulance vehicles to 'lights and sirens' cases.
Graduate paramedics become fully credentialed after one year, after which they continue professional development and education for their entire careers to help them provide the best care and stay safe while they're doing so.
The state government's $35 million boost earlier this year fast-tracked the recruitment of 120 paramedics, who started in May.
As part of the Victorian Budget 2022/23, a further $124 million was invested to put even more paramedics on the road and build on record recruitment levels.
Ambulance Victoria recruited 700 paramedics in 2021 - its single largest annual recruitment ever - and is on track to recruit the same number this year.
This will be critical in responding to increasing demand, with the organisation recently experiencing its busiest two quarters on record.
The state government has increased paramedic ranks by more than 66 per cent since 2014 - an increase of almost 2200.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
