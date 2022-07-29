Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Mt Alexander Falcons 'rewriting the rules' on inclusive footy

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated July 29 2022 - 7:46am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LIGHTS CAMERA ACTION: Mt Alexander Falcons player Mitch Dunn is creating a documentary about the club's journey. Picture: PENNY RYAN

AFTER their application to join the Central Victorian AFLW league was rejected earlier this year, a Castlemaine-based women and gender diverse football club is pulling out all the stops to ensure greater inclusivity in community football - including a new documentary about the club's journey.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neve Brissenden

Neve Brissenden

Journalist

Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.