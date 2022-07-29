A child was airlifted to the Royal Children's Hospital with an eye injury following an incident at a White Hills childcare centre on Thursday afternoon.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed paramedics were called to the Nurture One Napier Street centre at 2.35pm.
They said a pre-school aged boy was taken by air ambulance helicopter to Melbourne with a non-life-threatening upper body injury in what is believed to be a stable condition.
A G8 Education spokesperson confirmed the child had been involved in an "incident in which they tripped and sustained an eye injury".
"Our team followed our emergency procedures, immediately calling for an ambulance and contacting the child's family," they said.
"Our thoughts are with the child and their family and we will continue to offer our support.
"We are also working to provide support for the wellbeing of our children, families and team members at the centre following this incident.
"The care, safety and wellbeing of children in our care is our highest priority and we take this responsibility extremely seriously."
A Royal Children's Hospital spokesperson confirmed the boy was in a stable condition on Friday morning.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
