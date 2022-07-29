Bendigo Advertiser
Child airlifted to Royal Children's Hospital with eye injury following incident at White Hills daycare centre

Alex Gretgrix
Alex Gretgrix
Updated July 29 2022 - 6:59am, first published 1:00am
Picture: BRENDAN McCARTHY

A child was airlifted to the Royal Children's Hospital with an eye injury following an incident at a White Hills childcare centre on Thursday afternoon.

