Njernda Aboriginal Corporation back in community hands after tumultuous 12 months

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
July 27 2022 - 5:00am
FUTURE-PROOF: Belinda Day, daughter of Tanya Day, has been appointed to Njernda's new board. Picture: SUPPLIED

AFTER HR concerns, 'boardroom disputes' and a police investigation into funding misuse sent Echuca's Aboriginal Corporation Njernda into special administration for 12 months, the organisation has been returned to community management with a new board of directors.

Local News

