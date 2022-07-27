AFTER HR concerns, 'boardroom disputes' and a police investigation into funding misuse sent Echuca's Aboriginal Corporation Njernda into special administration for 12 months, the organisation has been returned to community management with a new board of directors.
The former board unanimously agreed to stand down, requesting special administration from the Office of the Registrar of Indigenous Corporations (ORIC) in November last year.
The office appointed Tracey Dillon as new Njernda chief executive in March this year, as well as establishing a new rulebook for organisational operations.
"We're in a very solid position and working now on implementing the structural changes we need to be as efficient as we can be as an organisation," Ms Dillon said.
"There has been a lot of change and there will be more - but I am very focussed on bringing the community with us on this journey, listening and hearing and talking to Community to ensure we are as effective as we can be in delivering the services our Mob needs..
"Njernda has come through this process much stronger, and we are in a position to advocate and lead in our local communities - Aboriginal and mainstream - and that is what we will be doing."
The new board is made up of Belinda Day, John P Kerr, Aunty (Lulu) Jennifer Mitchell, Damian Morgan-Bulled and Aunty Janice Muir.
The board also elected Ms Day as chairperson at its first meeting.
Ms Day said she was looking forward to strengthening the organisation as it embarked on its post-administration journey.
"I am proud and honoured to be appointed chairperson, and it's a role that I will undertake with integrity, honesty and compassion," Ms Day said.
"We have a strong and passionate board of individuals who understand the value of a community that is empowered to share their voice, their experiences and their aspirations.
"We as an organisation and community have experienced some difficult times.
"We have an opportunity to acknowledge and learn from these past experiences as we heal, grow and work together for our future."
