Upgrades bring back meaning and history to Castlemaine Diggings National Heritage Park

By Alex Gretgrix
Updated July 29 2022 - 6:36am, first published July 27 2022 - 11:30pm
Car parking upgrades, new interpretive signs and conservation works on some heritage-listed sites are on the way for the northern section of the park. Picture: SUPPLIED

Visitors to the historic Castlemaine Diggings National Heritage Park will have an improved experience thanks to a partnership between Parks Victoria, DJAARA and Mount Alexander Shire Council.

