Parents are being warned that while weighted blankets may help adults sleep at night, similar products should never be used with infants.
Red Nose Australia's research officer Charis Brown said the blankets could be unsafe and urged parents to avoid weighted sleeping products on their baby.
"It is incredibly alarming to see weighted sleeping bags and weighted blankets being marketed directly to parents of infants, who are told these products may help their baby sleep better," Ms Brown said.
"There is no research to support these claims.
"Red Nose is urging every parent to please never use a weighted sleeping product on their baby.
"We also want to ensure families with children, who have weighted blankets for adult use, are mindful of where they are kept and ensure they cannot inadvertently fall on a child or infant leading to catastrophic results."
The organisation is speaking out with less than a month before Red Nose Day on August 12, which raises awareness of stillbirth and sudden infant death syndrome, as a number of online retailers target well-meaning new parents with weighted baby sleeping bags and other items.
Red Nose Australia has reminded parents weighted sleeping sacks, like weighted blankets, are incredibly unsafe for babies.
The products able to compress a baby's chest, leading to a possible lack of oxygen, or able to cause overheating - a well-known risk factor for SIDS.
Members of the organisation have been particularly worried to see weighted blankets referred to as 'sensory blankets' or 'calming blankets' on social media, particularly given the deaths of babies overseas due to weighted blankets.
In response to these concerns, Red Nose has released the following advice for families at rednose.org.au/article/weighted-blankets while parents with any questions are also able to call the Red Nose Safe Sleep Line on 1300 998 698.
Red Nose advises that babies should be dressed for bed to be comfortable, and neither too hot nor too cold.
A sleeping baby's head should always be uncovered without a hat, bonnet, beanie or any hooded clothing.
Baby's tummy or back should feel comfortably warm to the touch, and parents or guardians can add or remove tucked in lightweight blankets to achieve the ideal temperature, but should never use weighted blankets, weighted sleeping bags, electric blankets, wheat bags or hot water bottles for babies.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
