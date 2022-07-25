Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

VIPER Taskforce seizes stolen car, weapons from Bendigo, Echuca properties

Updated July 25 2022 - 7:38am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Victoria Police's VIPER Taskforce has arrested six people and seized various firearms parts and controlled weapons as part of an operation targeting Firearm Prohibition Order holders in northern and central Victoria.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.