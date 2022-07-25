Victoria Police's VIPER Taskforce has arrested six people and seized various firearms parts and controlled weapons as part of an operation targeting Firearm Prohibition Order holders in northern and central Victoria.
Police executed seven FPO searches on subjects living in California Gully, North Bendigo, Echuca, Rochester and Kyabram between July 22 and 24.
During the searches, police seized a Ford Falcon previously reported stolen from Ballarat on July 22, a bayonet, a rifle scope, three gel blaster firearms, rounds of ammunition, controlled weapons, a significant quantity of cash and various drugs of dependence, including methylamphetamine, cannabis, and prescription drugs.
A 49-year-old Echuca man was charged with a range of firearms and drug offences.
He was bailed to appear at Echuca Magistrates' Court on July 27.
A 52-year-old Kyabram man was charged with theft of motor vehicle and possess proceeds of crime.
A 32-year-old Kyabram man was charged with possess drug of dependence.
The duo was bailed to front Echuca Magistrates' Court on November 15.
A 35-year-old Echuca woman was issued with a cannabis caution, a 28-year-old Rochester woman was issued with a drug diversion and a 24-year-old North Bendigo woman was released pending further enquiries.
"This is a timely reminder that VIPER can and will deploy anywhere in the state," Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Ellway said.
"Those living in regional areas shouldn't feel more comfortable. If you are involved in gang related or organised criminal activity anywhere in Victoria, you are not out of our reach.
"This is also about creating greater consequences for these individuals should they come into possession of a firearm - if they want to roll the dice they could be looking at up to 10 years in prison.
"This enforcement sends a clear message - police will use every power they have to prevent you from causing harm to our communities."
The VIPER Taskforce is a tactical and investigative unit focused on preventing, detecting, deterring, disrupting and dismantling the criminal activities of groups such as outlaw motorcycle gangs, organised crime networks and street gangs.
