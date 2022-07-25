Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo drivers find relief as petrol dips below $2 a litre

DC
By David Chapman
Updated July 25 2022 - 6:46am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RELIEF: Fuel prices have tumbled around Bendigo, including at Apco Strathdale. Picture: BRENDAN McCARTHY

Bendigo motorists have been experiencing some relief at the petrol bowser in recent weeks with the price of unleaded fuel dipping below the $2 a litre mark.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.