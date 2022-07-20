EAGLEHAWK CFA captain Kylie Davis has been awarded for her leadership in the local brigade, but she said the honour is one for the whole crew.
Captain Davis was a dual winner of the first chief officer emerging leader award at the 2022 Spirit of CFA Awards, alongside Port Campbell Fire Brigade's Katy Millard.
For captain Davis, building community relationships and rapport with the Eaglehawk and Bendigo community has been a highlight.
"That's very important - that's what we're there for," she said.
"The other part of being a leader at Eaglehawk is sometimes, it's not always very easy.
"But you have highs and lows and when you come through some highs you really can step back and go, 'look what we've done or look what we've achieved all together as a brigade'".
Captain Davis was nominated for the award as a result of her work steering and adapting the local fire brigade in her three years in the top role, following her long-term involvement with the Eaglehawk team.
She said her involvement in an array of roles has "given [her] a really good, rounded view".
"I'm only as good as the people behind me and the support of the brigade members, the officer group and the Eaglehawk Fire Brigade - it's much as theirs, their award as it is mine," she said.
"You can't be a leader if you don't have fantastic people behind you willing to see the goal - the dream."
Receiving the award was a "shock" for captain Davis who was expecting to "sit in a crowd and cheer on whoever received the award".
"And then they called out my name!"
The captain said the award acknowledges the importance of fostering future leaders that exemplify innovation and inclusiveness, and who promise to drive the CFA into the future - with new ideas about what it is to be a leader.
"To me, leadership is not just about standing at the front and directing," she said.
"It's also about having a quiet word to someone and seeing if they're okay, recognising the members who might be quiet achievers as well, and surrounding yourself with a good network of people to run things by when making decisions.
"I go to a fair few jobs but you don't hear me [on the radio] because what I say is even if I'm the captain, everyone should have a crack and we will get on with it."
The Eaglehawk leader was nominated by acting chief officer Gavin Thompson for the new award and said captain Davis had rebuilt the brigade's morale after a difficult period.
"She has led the brigade back to a stable, strong dynamic brigade that is growing in membership," Mr Thompson said.
"Kylie should be proud of what she has achieved, and I look forward to watching her continue to shine as a CFA leader.
"CFA is incredibly proud of its volunteers and staff, and it is great to see Kylie along with all our members recognised for their contributions to both our organisation and local communities."
The biennial Spirit of CFA Awards were first held in 2018 to recognise the achievements and contributions made by CFA staff and volunteers across the state.
Ms Davis said the local service could always do with more people to help make a difference across the community - with a particular need for daytime workers at present.
Those available during the day, such as part-time workers, stay-at-home parents, those who are casually employed, the semi-retired or who are studying, are welcome to engage with the Eaglehawk Brigade. The captain invited anyone interested to pop into the station or message the team through Facebook.
