The run home: who will make the top five in the BFNL?

Seven teams battling for five spots in the BFNL finals with only five rounds remaining.
You have to go back to 2011 for the last time we've had seven teams still in the hunt for finals at this stage of the season.
Advertisement
That season, Strathfieldsaye and Maryborough both finished with 9-9 records, but missed out on the finals.
We're heading for a similar scenario this season and there's a chance, as slight as it may be, that fifth, sixth and seventh could all finish tied with 10-8 records and percentage would become the deciding factor.
READ MORE: Stats what I'm talkin' about - round 13
It's not just fifth place that creates interest.
Will Golden Square hold off South Bendigo for third place? Can Gisborne secure the minor premiership or will Strathfieldsaye overrun the BFNL's pacesetters?
Here's the run home for the BFNL's top seven teams:
GISBORNE
Ranked: First. Won 12, lost 1, 48 points, 284.44 per cent.
Run home: Strathfieldsaye (h), South Bendigo (a), Kangaroo Flat (h), Golden Square (a), Eaglehawk (h).
Where they'll finish: First. 64 points.
The Dogs would need to drop two of their final five matches to miss out on top spot.
Despite a tough run to finish the home and away season, it's reasonable to assume the Bulldogs will go at least 4-1 and claim the club's first minor premiership since 2012.
Finishing on top means plenty. It is clearly the best pathway to the grand final.
The last minor premier not to play in the grand final was Maryborough in 1997.
STRATHFIELDSAYE
Advertisement
Ranked: Second. Won 11, lost 2, 44 points, 191.95 per cent.
Run home: Gisborne (a), Maryborough (h), South Bendigo (h), Kangaroo Flat (a), Golden Square (h).
Where they'll finish: Second. 60 points.
The Storm have three tricky encounters in the final five weeks of the home and away season - Gisborne, South Bendigo and Golden Square.
Win all three of those games and they'll enter the finals series - whether they finish on top or not - as the likely flag favourite.
If they happen to lose to Gisborne and Golden Square again, then there will be some question marks going into the finals.
Advertisement
For now, to win this year's flag you still have to go through Strathfieldsaye.
GOLDEN SQUARE
Ranked: Third. Won 9, lost 4, 36 points, 249.18 per cent.
Run home: Sandhurst (a), Kyneton (h), Castlemaine (a), Gisborne (h), Strathfieldsaye (a).
Where they'll finish: Third. 52 points.
Advertisement
The upset loss to Eaglehawk on Saturday puts the Bulldogs under some pressure to maintain third spot and the all-important double chance for the finals.
With the fact they lost to Sandhurst and Kyneton in the first half of the season, if Square happened to go 1-4, or maybe even 2-3, over the final five weeks then the door would be open for South Bendigo to jump the Dogs into third place.
READ MORE: Midfield depth a bonus for Bloods
SOUTH BENDIGO
Ranked: Fourth. Won 8, lost 5, 32 points, 97.01 per cent.
Advertisement
Run home: Castlemaine (a), Gisborne (h), Strathfieldsaye (a), Maryborough (a), Kangaroo Flat (h).
Where they'll finish: Fourth. 44 points.
The Castlemaine, Maryborough and Kangaroo Flat matches should be locks for the Bloods.
At the very least they should finish on 44 points, which will be enough to make the top five for the first time in a decade.
If Golden Square slips up over the final five weeks, and the Bloods can upset either Gisborne or Strathfieldsaye, then South could find itself challenging for third spot.
Advertisement
KYNETON
Ranked: Fifth. Won 7, lost 6, 28 points, 115.54 per cent.
Run home: Kangaroo Flat (h), Golden Square (a), Eaglehawk (h), Sandhurst (a), Maryborough (h).
Where they'll finish: Sixth. 40 points.
The round 16 game against Eaglehawk will have a huge bearing on who plays finals.
The Tigers will bank two wins against the Roos and Maryborough and it's then a case of how many wins they get in games against Square, Eaglehawk and Sandhurst.
Advertisement
Kyneton's best is clearly good enough to play finals, but the Tigers are a hard team to trust.
I'm tipping fifth spot will come down to percentage. The fact Eaglehawk still has games against Maryborough and Castlemaine to come, gives the Hawks a slight edge.
EAGLEHAWK
Ranked: Sixth. Won 7, lost 6, 28 points, 113.20 per cent.
Run home: Maryborough (h), Sandhurst (h), Kyneton (a), Castlemaine (h), Gisborne (a).
Advertisement
Where they'll finish: Fifth. 40 points.
To be honest, I didn't see the win over Golden Square coming at all.
Now the onus is on the Hawks to launch off that victory and defeat Maryborough and Sandhurst over the next fortnight.
The Maryborough game will be all about percentage, but if they don't defeat Sandhurst in round 15 then they'll struggle to make the finals. I expect the Hawks to be one game and percentage ahead of Kyneton going into the final round.
In round 18, Kyneton plays Maryborough and the Hawks make the trip to Gardiner Reserve - calculators will be given a mighty workout that afternoon.
Advertisement
SANDHURST
Ranked: Seventh. Won 6, lost 7, 24 points, 129.48 per cent.
Run home: Golden Square (h), Eaglehawk (a), Maryborough (h), Kyneton (h), Castlemaine (a).
Where they'll finish: Seventh. 36 points.
Sandhurst's best footy is very good. There's a couple of coaches of teams in the top five that are very happy that the Dragons look unlikely to be playing in September.
Mathematically, the Dragons are still in the hunt. They need to win all five of their matches or go 4-1 and hope the cards fall correctly in other matches.
Advertisement
The fact they're still to play Eaglehawk and Kyneton, and they have a superior percentage, helps. The most likely outcome is they fall short.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.