Jimmy Carr's four-month tour of Australia just got bigger with the British comedian adding an extra Bendigo performance.
Previously set for a double bill performance of Terribly Funny in Bendigo on February 23 at 7pm and 9.30pm, Carr has added an extra performance on February 16.
Speaking with the Bendigo Advertiser, Carr is spending more time out of Australia's capital cities, something he encourages all touring artists to do.
"I heard Bendigo was commutable from Melbourne," he said. "But it is one of those things where my carbon footprint is like a fracking Wookie. I travel a lot.
"It makes more sense for me to travel to you and do four shows up there, than it does to ask 4000 people to travel into Melbourne to see the show.
"So it's a good thing and, also, I get to see more of Australia. I don't like when people say they've been to Australia and you go 'where'd you go?" and it's Melbourne and Sydney. You've seen nothing, you've got to get out there.
"I'm everywhere. If you've built a city, I'm coming to it."
Carr joked he was effectively moving to Australia given how long the tour is becoming.
"I'm there for like four months. One of the trips I was meant to be going home and then coming back to Australia, so I just said 'fill it in with more dates' because the tickets went," he said.
"I don't think that is because of me. I think it is that people are ready to go out and see live stuff.
"Look at Melbourne. Three hundred days of lockdown, they're ready to go out and have a great time and have a laugh."
The Terribly Funny tour has its roots in Carr's Netflix special, His Dark Material, which received some criticism for jokes relating to gypsies and the Holocaust.
"Ultimately the audience decides what is and isn't funny and what is or isn't acceptable," Carr said.
"They make the decision for me. That's the reality, that's the truth of comedy - the audience do a lot of the work for me.
"I have totally re-written (this show). I basically did a Netflix special - His Dark Material - which was the first iteration of the show. (Since then) I've written lots of new stuff.
"So I mix it up a little bit. I like to do between 90 minutes and two hours on stage and I have probably got three of hours material to pick from.
"I became a father and I'm trying to redefine the dad joke. Dad jokes have a bad reputation, so my take on being a father is f*****g brutal. There's no groans at my show. There might be some gasps - but no groans."
Carr said Australian audiences seem to like his humour, to the point that shows Down Under have a home gig feel for the British comic.
"It's extaordinary. I get to do maybe 40 countries on the tour. I really do play the world," he said.
"The thing you notice is people have the same sense of humour everywhere - well, certainly people who come and see me. So the jokes work around the world.
"But I'd say I do better in Australia that I do in Great Britain. It feels like it's a real home gig for me, there's something about my sense of humour that works in Australia. It feels so comfortable on stage there."
Carr last toured Australia in 2018. He said it was an easy decision to add extra shows this time around, saying he was thrilled with the 'get-them-while-they're-hot' approach people had to purchasing Terribly Funny tickets.
"It's done well and I couldn't be happier," he said. "It is always that thing where I don't like leaving stuff on the table.
"I've never liked posters that say sold out. I have always thought, 'no, no, put on another show'. If people want to come, let them enjoy the gig."
Tickets for the newly announced performances of Jimmy Carr at Bendigo's Ulumbarra Theatre on February 16 go on sale on Monday, July 25. Visit gotix.com.au
Jimmy Carr is also performing sold-out performances at Ulumbarra on February 23 at 7pm and 9.30pm.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
