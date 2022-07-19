Dancing, Ellie Goulding's latest hit song, thousands of views and...a regional hospital?
It may seem like a strange combination, but it's one that's working wonders for Bendigo Health.
Advertisement
In an effort to boost recruitment and improve staff wellbeing, the local hospital has turned to popular video platform, TikTok - and it's gone viral.
As of last month, Bendigo Health has amassed over a million views on it's new TikTok account, expertly curated by a casual staff member.
The viral videos range from team introductions - including the ICU ward and palliative care - to choreographed dance trends.
Bendigo Health chief people officer Andrea Noonan said the idea was borne out of a desire to reach broader audiences in their recruitment process.
"As an employer, we were looking at a whole range of strategies to advertise Bendigo Health as a great place to work and a fun workplace," she said.
"We have obviously been using all the traditional social media platforms, but then we asked what we could potentially do with some of the newer platforms."
Ms Noonan said the success of the account was a credit to the typically younger staff who embraced the platform and continually up with new ideas.
"We've got some of our younger workforce that of course have talents outside of work like dancers and people with artistic talents," she said.
"So we're leaning on those those individuals and working collaboratively to come up with the ideas."
READ MORE
The most watched video, with over 300,000 views, 27,000 likes and 1000 shares features four nurses dancing on a hospital bed to a remix of Usher's 2004 hit single, Yeah.
Ms Noonan said the majority of Bendigo Health staff have embraced the new digital venture.
"It's added an element of liberty to the workplace, the staff that have been participating in it have reported that it's been a really fun experience," she said.
"They get to spend five or so minutes filming something that's fun, and interact with each other and sort of lighten the mood given the intensity of the work that they've been doing for the past few years, they definitely deserve it."
The strategy seems to be paying dividends, as the videos continue to be littered with comments from young people expressing their desire to work at the hospital.
Advertisement
Sentiments including "Okay fine, I'll consider Bendigo Health for my grad...", "hire me please!" and "not these TikTok's influencing my grad applications..." are strewn through the comment sections of the most popular videos.
However, not all the reactions have been positive.
As the state's health system continues to struggle under the pressure of skyrocketing winter COVID cases, some people have taken to the app to criticise the hospital for time-wasting.
"So this is why there are long waiting periods" reads one comment, "Ok get back to providing health care now please" reads another.
But Ms Noonan said the team were unbothered by the few negative comments, and that small amounts of backlash were expected.
Advertisement
"With all social media platforms there's always an element of negativity, that's social media and we understood that going in, " she said.
"But I think the positive aspects that we're gaining from it, and the positive comments that we're getting from it certainly outweigh that smaller percentage of negative commentary."
For now, the account is growing in popularity and the team doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon, particularly as comments such as "kinda living for Bendigo Health-Tok" continue to roll in.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.