THOUSANDS of kilometres from their home country - at a civic reception in Bendigo - displaced Ukrainians Halyna and Stefan Nykyforuk met with Ukranian ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko.
The couple have been living with their distant cousin Ray Slywka in Kangaroo Flat after deciding to come to Australia rather than return to Ukraine from Poland where they were working.
Mr Myroshnychenko said he was happy to find some fellow Ukranians during his visit to Bendigo.
"We actually have some mutual friends as it turns out," Mr Myroshnychenko said. "He has his best friend and that best friend is somebody from my hometown - a small town, like 25,000 people.
"I know the father of that guy who he mentioned because he's a friend of my father. So it's nice."
"I've been to Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth. In every city where I would go, I meet the Ukrainian community (and) displaced people from Ukraine."
The Nykyforuks said they were grateful for the support they have received in Bendigo.
"We are very happy to be here in Bendigo," Mrs Nykyforuk said.
"The people have been very welcoming, the people have been very supportive with donations.
"We feel very at home and are very grateful to Australia and the support."
Mr Myroshnychenko said there were about 3.5 million displaced Ukranians in Poland.
"Overall there are 8000 visas which were issued to Ukrainians, but 5000 have arrived," he said.
"Maybe we'll get the rest will come by the end of this month.
"I'm hoping the government will extend the program so that more Ukrainians can apply (because) we have 3.5 million Ukrainians in Poland, there is only 0.1 per cent of those people who are in Poland have made it to Australia."
Mr Slywka, who Stefan shares a great great grandfather with, helped his relatives make the journey from Poland to Australia.
"Because of the war I said 'don't go back, go to the Australian embassy and put in an application for sponsor'. I had the fees and accommodation lined up," Mr Slywka said.
"The situation was where they were staying, there was 21 in two-bedroom unit. It was a very uncomfortable environment.
"There's certainly the feeling of a lot of tension and sadness. They have two boys in Ukraine. One is on the front line and is a policeman. It's very stressful for them.
"They are in contact every day with their phones. So able to converse on normal basis."
The couple were part of a family business that does refurbishments and renovations.
Mr Myroshnychenko said from what he has seen, their work is top notch.
"They showed me the quality of their refurbishments in the houses they do," he said. "This is high end class works.
"We call them people with golden hands. They can fix anything. And this is a city of gold. So I think there is a great deal which could be done.
"They will be in high demand here in Bendigo. That's something that that they could really contribute to, the level of renovations you do."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
