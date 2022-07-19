Bendigo's contribution to supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia was acknowledged by Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko on Tuesday.
Mr Myroshnychenko visited the Thales facility in Bendigo where the Bushmasters, which have been deployed to support Ukrainian troops, are constructed.
He said the Bendigo-built Bushmasters have become a symbol of military support in Ukraine.
Australia has committed up to 40 Bendigo-built Bushmaster to Ukraine since the country was invaded by Russia earlier in the year.
"Bushmaster is a brand name and it's a symbol of Australian support to Ukraine," Mr Myroshnychenko said.
"This is what people can associate with. This is what people can remember. Everybody in Ukraine when you say Australia, everybody is thinking of Bushmasters and actually saying that.
"They are proving to be crucial to our battle plan and I am honoured to be able to travel to Bendigo and sincerely thank the men and women that build the Bushmasters."
Mr Myroshnychenko joined City of Greater Bendigo officials, Thales staff and Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters in his visit to the the facility.
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said it was wonderful he was able to accept her invitation to Bendigo.
"I approached him at the National General Assembly and he had a rockstar welcome there," Cr Metcalf said.
"People were just saying 'come and visit, come and visit'. I just said 'come to Bendigo because we're the home of the Bushmaster'.
"One of the reasons why I wanted him to come to Bendigo because it is such a good news story are manufacturing in Bendigo.
"(The Bushmasters) are a really practical way (to support Ukraine). We've also had the conservatory lit up in blue and gold to show our civic support for Ukraine."
Mr Myroshnychenko's visit which included a detailed tour of the workshops and a ride along in a Bushmaster around Thales' test track.
"Actually coming here to a facility and getting a very detailed tour and test ride was fantastic," he said.
"(As was) meeting all the great people of Bendigo who are here, toiling in this place and making sure that the Bushmasters are delivered to different parts of the world to the Australian Defence Forces, but, most importantly in my case, to Ukraine.
"I would like to thank Thales, I would like to thank the Mayor of Bendigo, I would like to thank the Bendigo representative in the parliament. It's an honor to visit their facility, which is producing these fabulous vehicles, which are saving lives."
Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters said it was a great honour for the Ukrainian ambassador to visit Bendigo and tour the Thales manufacturing facility where the Bushmasters are built.
"I will never forget the moment the Ukrainian President in his address to the Federal Parliament asked if the Australia government could assist his country by supplying Bushmasters," Ms Chesters said.
"Bushmasters are credited with saving over 300 ADF personnel and are now proving their capabilities in Ukraine.
"Bendigo has a proud defence manufacturing history. Our Bushmasters are one of our great success stories."
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed a joint sitting of the Australian parliament on March 31 to ask for assistance. He specifically requested Bushmasters.
Mr Myroshnychenko said the vehicle's design and ability to protect its occupants made them ideal.
"This is kind of a unique technology developed by Thales here in Bendigo," he said. "This is what is saving lives but also we have several Bushmasters which are operating as ambulances.
"If you look at the scale of this war in Ukraine, we have the biggest deployments of ground troops since the Second World War.
"Vehicles like Bushmasters are in high demand in Ukraine. Currently, we have plenty in operation in Ukraine and another 40 were committed. I hope they will be coming soon because we need them soon."
Mr Myroshnychenko said Ukrainian residents were impressed at how quickly the Bushmasters were committed after President Zelenskyy's request.
"It was a it was a very quick turnaround," he said. "It was still morning (in Ukraine) when he addressed the parliament, which was evening (in Australia).
"The next day, Prime Minister Scott Morrison gets a question from media next day, and he's asked if Australia will provide Bushmasters? He says yes. That was still the same day in Ukraine. It was still Thursday.
"So it was amazing in the history, I think, of military assistance to have a such a quick turnaround. For Ukraine, it was big. You know, we celebrate it."
Mr Myroshnychenko was hopeful of seeing more military vehicles deployed to assist Ukraine.
Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has committed another $100 million of military assistance, including the commitment of another 20 Bushmasters on top of the original 20 that we sent to Ukraine.
"For us, for Ukraine to be able to defend itself and to be able to repel the Russians, we need more military assistance coming and we need different weapons, we need different vehicles," he said.
"But Bushmasters for the transport of the personnel, they're very important, and they're they're actually saving lives in Ukraine.
"What is important now is to get those 40 (that have) been committed previously to Ukraine as soon as possible and we are working with with the Department of Defense here to make sure that they are delivered to Ukraine."
Mr Myroshnychenko said further support would help reduce the casualties and injuries being suffered by Ukrainian soldiers and residents.
"Every day, Ukraine is now losing about 100 soldiers. And another 400 are wounded just as we speak here," he said.
"People get killed in large numbers. Casualties are very high (for) the soldiers but also many civilians get killed as well.
"The level of atrocities with Russian troops are perpetrating are staggering.
So we need to get necessary equipment to be able to repel the Russians from Ukraine restore the sovereignty and liberate Ukrainian territory."
Australia has proved to be Ukraine's biggest supporter outside of NATO according to Mr Myroshnychenko
"We wouldn't be able to sustain the in this war without our allies and partners," he said. "Australia is punching above its weight in this support but also there is humanitarian assistance coming.
"I think getting Prime Minister Albanese's to visit Ukraine at this time was extremely important. It was important for for Australia to demonstrate that support, to demonstrate solidarity.
"Not only solidarity but also to demonstrate that material support was coming."
Moving forward, Mr Myroshnychenko said he hopes to involved Australia into the reconstruction of Ukraine.
"But of course at this time, military assistance is a priority because this is what we need to survive," he said.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
