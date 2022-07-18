Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Senior Secondary College to expect masks on from Wednesday

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated July 19 2022 - 1:40am, first published July 18 2022 - 10:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BSSC principal Dale Pearce. Picture: DARREN HOWE

Bendigo Senior Secondary College to expect masks on from Wednesday

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neve Brissenden

Neve Brissenden

Journalist

Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.