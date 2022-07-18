Bendigo Senior Secondary College to expect masks on from Wednesday
Bendigo Senior Secondary College (BSSC) principal Dale Pearce has sent an email to all BSSC staff, families and students, reiterating Monday's Department of Education request for masks on in schools.
Mr Pearce said while students and staff wouldn't be sanctioned for not wearing them, there was an expectation everyone on schools grounds would be masked up.
"Previously, there's been a mandate, and it's been a requirement," Mr Pearce said.
"This is not a requirement now, it's an expectation, so we will be working with our families, students and staff to ensure that they understand the reasons for that and they comply."
In the email to the school community, Mr Pearce said COVID had been impacting the school.
"We are all aware that COVID case numbers are increasing sharply and wearing a mask is one measure we can all take to reduce the spread of the virus," he said.
Mr Pearce also said BSSC would provide students with masks if necessary.
"Students can call in to the Student Services Centre and ask for masks and teachers will also have a supply for anyone who needs them in class," he said.
On Monday the college will also make a further distribution of rapid antigen tests to students.
Department asks schools to mask up
IN a letter sent to parents on Monday evening, the Victorian government has asked all children over the age of eight-years-old to wear masks to school, as the state's COVID cases remain steady at over 10,000 cases per day.
The letter from the Department of Education, Independent Schools Victoria and the Catholic Education Commission of Victoria was sent to all parents of children attending Victorian public, independent and Catholic schools.
While the letter said students would not be banned from school for not wearing a mask, it said mask wearing is "strongly recommended".
"We are asking all students aged 8 and over and all staff in all schools across Victoria to wear masks when in class (except where removing a mask is necessary for clear communication) from now to the end of winter," the letter reads
"We are asking for your support in explaining to your child or children the importance of this simple step that will help keep our schools as safe as possible."
The calls come as COVID cases in the state hover around 10,000 new infections per day, while in the region active cases sit at 1457.
More to come.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
