Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Watch

BFNL round 13: Stats what I'm talkin' about

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 19 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE BALL: Dillon Williams was one of Eaglehawk's best players in the win against Golden Square. Picture: BRENDAN McCARTHY

How the BFNL round 13 games were won and lost via the numbers on the Premier Data stats sheets.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.