More cold nights are forecast for Bendigo with two sub-zero nights on the way this week.
The town's coldest temperature so far this July has been -1.2 degrees celsius which will be rivalled by Wednesday and Thursday's overnight lows of -2 degrees.
Reasonably sunny and warm day time temperatures will thaw out the morning frost however, with highs of 14 degrees on Thursday, Friday and Saturday before a positively balmy 17 degrees on Sunday.
That's not quite as warm as the hottest ever July temperature of 19.7 degrees on July 13 in 2002 - but the more pleasant weather will still be a welcome relief to many.
Expect morning frosts until Thursday, and a 40 per cent chance of showers on Monday.
There will then be a thirty per cent chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday to bring the week to a close.
Further north in the region, Echuca will remain reasonably dry throughout the week with a warmer second half climbing from 14 degrees on Wednesday to 18 degrees on Sunday.
Nights will still be chilly with lows of -2 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the highest chance of rain on Sunday with a 30 per cent chance of showers.
In the south, Macedon residents will need to get out some extra blankets on Wednesday night as the mercury is set to fall to -4 degrees.
Following almost certain rain on Monday, and a chilly max of six degrees, the region will be mostly dry until Saturday with a 40 per cent change of showers. The week's maximum temperature will come on Sunday with a predicted 13 degree high.
Frost warnings have been issued for parts of the district. Severe low temperatures can be potentially detrimental to crops. Sheep graziers should also be aware of the cold and showers throughout the week, to prevent loss of animals exposed to the difficult conditions.
