Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Health cancels some elective surgeries as St John of God continues to take on cases

Alex Gretgrix
MS
By Alex Gretgrix, and Michelle Smith
Updated July 15 2022 - 6:45am, first published 5:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: PIXABAY

One Bendigo facility has joined health services around the state forced to scrap some elective surgery as the state continues to struggle through the winter months.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.