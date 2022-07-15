Greater Bendigo's daily coronavirus numbers have taken a dip on Friday with the municipality reporting 232 new infections, 26 fewer than Thursday.
The number of active cases across the city now sits at 1355 and majority of the new infections can be linked to 3550, 3551, 3555 and 3556 postcodes.
Advertisement
According to the Department of Health, Heathcote reported four new infections in the last 24 hours.
North of Bendigo, Buloke Shire recorded 10 additional cases overnight, while Campaspe Shire saw 40 and the Gannawarra saw 15.
The Central Goldfields and Loddon Shires had 18 and nine new infections, respectively, and Mount Alexander Shire had 41.
The Macedon Ranges reported 68 new infections.
Victoria's daily coronavirus infections have dipped to 10,584 on Friday, 699 fewer daily infections then Thursday according to the Department of Health.
The number of active infections across the state now sits at 60,729.
Currently, 749 people are in hospital with the virus, 35 in the ICU and eight on ventilators.
In the last 24 hours, 17 people died.
Of those aged 16 and over in Victoria, 68.7 per cent have received three doses of coronavirus vaccine.
Good morning and happy Friday, here's the latest weather update for your central Victorian town.
While it'll be a frosty morning across the region, Bendigonians can expect temperatures to reach a top of 13 degrees throughout the day.
There is also a chance of patchy fog and light winds throughout the morning.
Castlemainians can expect a few clouds to kick start their day with north to northwesterly winds of 15 to 20 kilometres per hour.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, overnight temperatures may fall to between minus one and two above zero with daytime temperatures reaching between nine and 13 degrees.
Advertisement
Those winds will work their way up to Echuca residents too, with the town to reach a top of 14.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.