On the Go Bendigo

On the go Bendigo: Greater Bendigo records 232 new COVID-19 cases | July 15

Updated July 15 2022 - 2:07am, first published 2:00am
Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK

Greater Bendigo's daily coronavirus numbers have taken a dip on Friday with the municipality reporting 232 new infections, 26 fewer than Thursday.

