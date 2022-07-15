IT REMAINS unclear whether Harcourt's mountain bike track would need to change to host 2026 Commonwealth Games events.
A coalition of central Victorians went public with their pitch to Games organisers on Friday morning.
the La Larr Ba Gauwa Mountain Bike Park is already world-standard, Mount Alexander Shire chief executive Darren Fuzzard said as his council launched the bid.
"National events already happen here. It is an extraordinarily good facility," he said.
"So why wouldn't you have mountain bike riding in Mount Alexander Shire, at Harcourt?"
The council would have to talk with groups like the Union Cycliste Internationale and Commonwealth Game Federation about any additions or changes they would want on existing circuits.
The council would also need to establish what infrastructure would be needed for athletes, spectators and others.
Hosting events would likely be a boon for Mount Alexander Shire's economy, Mr Fuzzard said.
"We see what already happens in Harcourt every weekend because of this site. It's incredible," he said.
"There's bike riders parked up everywhere, enjoying some of the shops we have here, and we've already seen investment in Harcourt because of facilities like this."
Any decision on sports and venues would be made by the Union Cycliste Internationale, the Commonwealth Games Federation and the Victorian Government.
At least some of those decisions are currently expected later this year.
