BENDIGO'S council is handling four tonnes of asbestos every month, including material illegally dumped around the municipality.
The figure has been disclosed in a tender document the City of Greater Bendigo has released.
Advertisement
The council currently allows some asbestos into the landfill, though not in large commercial quantities.
That should soon change.
More news: Man's knee shot during Bendigo home invasion
The landfill is expected to close in 2023, when the council begins a major shake-up of waste services.
The Eaglehawk tip will instead act as a transfer station for waste being sent to Patho, near Echuca or other facilities.
That would mean any asbestos products that would otherwise have gone into landfill would need to be collected and responsibly disposed of by specialists every 50 days.
The changes would not affect the way the council handles asbestos, presentation and assets director Brian Westley said.
"We will continue to accept small amounts and redirect larger amounts to other licensed facilities," he said.
It is unclear whether ratepayers would pay more to deal with asbestos when the landfill closes.
"That will depend on the outcome of the tender process," Mr Westley said.
The council is currently in talks about other products that arrive at the landfill.
Last month, revealed it was working on contracts to send some public waste to a composting company and small scale energy plant.
It has been exploring options for other materials too, though they have not progressed as far, at least for the time being.
It is part of the council's hopes of establishing a "circular economy" that wastes far less, mayor Andrea Metcalf said in April.
"The city will continue to look for circular economy opportunities for other waste streams such as commercial, industrial, timber, construction, demolition and textile waste and other items traditionally sent to landfill," she said.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.