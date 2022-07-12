RESIDENTS in one of Bendigo's fastest growing suburbs are being urged to have their say on its future.
The City of Greater Bendigo is asking people to join a new community reference group shaping a new Huntly structure plan.
Their insights will shape the suburb's growth over the next three decades.
Huntly's population is expected to double to 11,343 by 2036, demographers at consultancy firm ID believe.
A slew of businesses are opening in the area and a new train station is expected to bring new opportunities for residents.
Developers are increasingly interested in new builds outside urban growth boundaries, the council's strategic planning manager Anthony Petherbridge said.
It underscored the need for careful planning, he said.
"This is an extensive project and there will be significant community consultation opportunities in August and September, but the first step will be to create a community reference group and I encourage people from all walks of life and skills to apply and get involved in the planning for Huntly's future growth."
For more information, visit the council's online engagement website, email strategic.planning@bendigo.vic.gov.au or mail Strategic Planning, City of Greater Bendigo, PO Box 733, Bendigo Vic 3552.
The deadline for applications is Sunday July 31.
