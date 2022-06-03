Bendigo Advertiser
Premier announces Huntly station opening as state election looms

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated June 3 2022 - 6:28am, first published 6:02am
CONNECTION: Premier Dan Andrews was joined by local members Maree Edwards and Jacinta Allan to announce the opening of Huntly station on Friday. Picture: DARREN HOWE

PREMIER Dan Andrews has announced Huntly and Raywood train stations will open to passengers in mid-july - a full year ahead of schedule.

