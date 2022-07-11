Bendigo Advertiser
On the Go Bendigo

On the go Bendigo: Victoria's daily coronavirus infections skyrocket, active cases too

MF
By Maddy Fogarty
Updated July 12 2022 - 2:03am, first published July 11 2022 - 7:00pm
CASE SURGE: Greater Bendigo has recorded nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases. Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK

GREATER Bendigo has recorded nearly 200 new cases of COVID-19 in the last day.

