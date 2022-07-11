GREATER Bendigo has recorded nearly 200 new cases of COVID-19 in the last day.
A total of 1303 people currently have an active case in the municipality.
The new cases are part of a skyrocketing Victorian case load.
Sixty-five of the new cases are linked to Bendigo's 3550 postcode, 18 to Kangaroo Flat's 3555 postcode and 25 to Eaglehawk's 3556 postcode.
The rest were found in other postcodes across Greater Bendigo including the rural 3551 area, which recorded 66.
Elsewhere in central Victoria, the Macedon Ranges Shire recorded 91 cases, Mount Alexander 45, the Central Goldfields 18, Campaspe 52, Loddon 7, Gannawarra 20 and Buloke 12.
Victoria's daily coronavirus infections have skyrocketed on Tuesday with the state reporting 1938 more infections compared to Monday.
The state recorded 10,627 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, bringing it's number of active cases to 57,381.
According to the Department of Health there are 737 people in hospital, 39 in the ICU and seven on ventilators.
Sadly, 16 people died in the last 24 hours ending Monday's brief reprieve.
Currently, 68.6 per cent of Victorians 16 and over have received their third vaccine dose.
Tuesday morning's V/Line services on the Bendigo line have been disrupted.
A rail equipment fault near Sunbury has led to a major delay on V/Line services to Bendigo.
Currently, the 6.01am train from Epsom to Southern Cross is being held at Sunbury and the 6.20am train from Eaglehawk to Southern Cross is stopped between Clarkefield and Sunbury.
The following trains are also delayed:
In a statement on its website V/Line has asked commuters to add an additional 60 minutes to their travel time to account for the delays.
Commuters who require assistance V/Line has asked you contact 1800 800 007.
For more information visit vline.com.au
Good morning Greater Bendigo, I hope you didn't pack those raincoats too far away because it's guaranteed to be a wet one today.
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a 90 per cent chance of rain on Tuesday in the region, with a top of 11 degrees.
North of Bendigo, Echucans can also expect a top of 11 with only an 80 per cent chance of rain.
It's 11s all around central Victoria today, with Castlemaine expecting very similar weather to Bendigo with overnight lows of around four degrees.
