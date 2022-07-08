Car park garden could soon become a Huntly food venue

DEVELOPERS want to build a food venue in a prominent area of Huntly.
It would be the latest build along a stretch of the Midland Highway already being transformed in recent years by a slew of new businesses.
Developers have asked the City of Greater Bendigo's permission to build the outlet on what is currently a car park between Huntly's news agent and laundromat.
The outlet would replace a garden in the car park currently the Huntly Community Indigenous Garden and showcases native plants.
The community groups behind that garden planted it out knowing that at some point in the future it could be turned into something else.
Developers have not yet responded to a request for information on exactly what they propose but plans lodged with the council suggest a layout consistent with a fish and chip shop; kebab outlet or other food venue with limited seating.
The developers' planning consultants describe the venue only as as a "retail food outlet".
Changes in the car park itself would be minimal, plans lodged with the submission suggest.
The outlet would include a cooking area, cool room, freezer and space for customers.
It would be open six days a week from 11am to 9pm.
The council is currently considering the proposal.
Developers would build the outlet in the car park that hosts the local IGA.
The area also boasts a newly built service station across the road, the popular George's Bakehouse, the revamped Huntly Hotel and a new train station.
Demographers at consultancy firm ID expect the population to double by 2036 to 11,343.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
