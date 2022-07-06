For the second day in a row Victoria's daily coronavirus numbers surpassed 10,000 with the state's Department of Health reporting 10,265 new infections on Thursday.
There are now 51,409 active cases across Victoria.
Hospitalisations have neared 600 in the last 24 hours, with 592 Victorians in hospital, five people on ventilators and 30 in the ICU.
In the last 24 hours, 12 people died with the virus.
Vaccinations continue to rise steadily across the state, with 68.5 per cent of people aged 16 and over triple jabbed.
Fog, frost and possibly snow are expected to feature in central Victoria on Thursday.
Echuca also has a chance of early fog ahead of a partly cloudy day and a top of 14 degrees.
