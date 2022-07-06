Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Breaking
Updated

Bendigo has won the state's Top Tourism Town gold medal, with Heathcote, Echuca and Macedon also honoured

Peter Kennedy
By Peter Kennedy
Updated July 6 2022 - 10:43pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNER: Bendigo was named the state's top tourism town. Picture: FILE PHOTO

8.40am

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Kennedy

Peter Kennedy

Editor

Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.