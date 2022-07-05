A STORY that has reached generations of children and families has been brilliantly brought to life by the Bendigo Theatre Company.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory started life as a Roald Dahl novel before being adapted in to two films and a musical.
BTC's production is packed with plenty of youthful energy and excellent character performances.
Mixed in with some sublime dance numbers it is sure to be a popular family outing for the end of the school holidays.
Split into two parts, the rush for golden tickets and the weird and wonderful tour of Wonka's factory makes i
A cast led by Liam Duivenvoorden as Willy Wonka have turned their personas up to 11.
Wonka is sure to have people sweetly spellbound with his fast paced cadence, impressive vocal range and wonderful rendition of Pure Imagination.
Elli Killey is perfectly cast as young Charlie Bucket who lucks into his golden ticket and inspires his bedridden Grandpa Joe (played by veteran Chris Emond) into action.
Elisha Field as Violet Beauregard, Ky Kearin as Mr Salt, Oliver Sexton as Mike Teavee, Laura-Jane Leach as Mrs Teavee and Chloe Lovell as Mrs Gloop lead the remainder of the tour group with highly entertaining performances.
The sets and props crew behind the scenes have clearly been hard at work and can take pride in their work which brings Wonka's factory to life.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is the first time BTC's senior company has collaborated with their junior groups - Tribe Youth Theatre.
The result has seen more than 30 cast members under the age of 18 take to the stage with the youngest performers happily buzzing about the stage as the iconic Oompa Loompas.
For a story people have heard or seen countless times before BTC's take is a fun production that will have you humming along to the well-known tunes and tapping toes along to some some sharply choerographed dance numbers.
BTC's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is on at Ulumbarra Theatre from July 7 to 10. For tickets visit www.gotix.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
