Bendigo region home to highest concentration of active COVID-19 cases in regional Victoria

BENDIGO has recorded 251 new cases of COVID-19, slightly down on yesterday's figure of 256 new cases.
Mount Alexander Shire logged 31 new cases, Macedon Ranges 62, Loddon Shire 5, Campaspe Shire 44 and Central Goldfields had 19 new cases. Gannawarra Shire had 16 new cases and Buloke Shire 11.
Advertisement
The north-central region of the state has become home to the highest concentration of active cases of COVID-19 across regional Victoria, with Greater Bendigo having a rate of 1065 cases per 100,000 head of population, and Mount Alexander Shire a rate of 1053.
There are 592 COVID-19 cases in Victorian hospitals, with 24 of them in ICU, five are on a ventilator and an additional six cleared cases in ICU.
6,282,218 vaccine doses have been administered by Victoria's state-commissioned services with 594 doses administered yesterday at state-run centres, as confirmation of a new round of vaccine doses is confirmed by health authorities.
68.5 per cent of Victorians aged 16 and over have had 3 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. 94.6 per cent of Victorians aged 12 and over have had 2 doses.
10,265 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded yesterday. This includes 7,350 who tested positive on a Rapid Antigen Test and 2,915 who returned a positive result on a PCR test.
Sadly, the Department was notified of 12 deaths yesterday of people aged in their 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s. This brings the total number of deaths in Victoria since the pandemic began to 4,044.
There are 51,409 active cases in Victoria.
13,856 PCR tests were processed yesterday. The total number of PCR tests performed in Victoria since the pandemic began is 21,499,305.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.