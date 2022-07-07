A DRUNK driver who veered off the road and crashed through a cemetery fence at Quarry Hill has lost his license for 38 months.
On Wednesday, Robert Clohesy, aged 21, appeared from prison via an audio visual link and pleaded guilty to the drunk driving offence which occurred in August last year.
Advertisement
Police prosecutor senior constable Matthew Hendry said Clohesy had returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.193, after crashing his vehicle.
More news: Cigarettes for minors in the cross-hairs
Clohesy was sentenced to 17 months in prison in April this year for possession of child abuse material, with a non-parole period of 11 months.
With time already served in pre-sentence detention, he will be eligible for parole in October. He is a former paramedicine student, who used to be employed as casual worker in the hospitality sector.
Sen Const Hendry told the Bendigo Magistrates Court on Wednesday that Clohesy had hit a road sign last year while drunk, which badly damaged his vehicle. However, he did not pull over to inspect his car.
Sen Const Hendry said Clohesy instead continued to drive for another 400 metres, with the front passenger side wheel dragging along the road. He then ran off the road and collided with the cemetery fence.
Magistrate Russell Kelly said Clohesy, of Bendigo, would have to pay a fine and would be disqualified from holding a license for just over three years.
He also ordered Clohesy to return to court in August to answer unrelated charges of arson. The court was told he would plead not-guilty to those offences.
Sen Const Hendry said the charges related to a "series of arsons" outside Clohesy's house.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.