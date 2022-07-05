Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo man out of jail for only days before committing burglary, court told

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
Updated July 5 2022 - 6:41am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GUILTY PLEA: a man will stay behind bars for at least another five months after being sentenced for burglary. Picture: FILE

AN UNATTENDED rural property was targeted by thieves for its guns and ammunition and a host of other valuables in November 2020.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.