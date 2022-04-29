news, local-news,

A VOLUNTEER for St John Ambulance and the CFA has been sentenced to prison for amassing a vast collection of child abuse material. The man, 21-year-old Robert Clohesy, was studying paramedicine at university when police confiscated 10 electronic devices from his Bendigo home. They were later discovered to have more than 6000 pictures and videos of child abuse material on them. More news: Bendigo man pleads guilty over Huntly drug bust The Melbourne County Court heard on Wednesday that Clohesy, who had been a casual worker in the hospitality sector, had later bought a new computer and downloaded more child abuse material. He pleaded guilty to charges of accessing and possessing child abuse material and will spend at least 11 months behind bars, as the non-parole portion of a 17 month jail sentence. Judge Frank Gucciardo said the nature of the police charges had ended Clohesy's association with the St John Ambulance and CFA. "Possession of and access to child abuse material are an integral part of an abhorrent visual market which at its core has real victims - young children who are subjected to unspeakable and abominable acts for the sexual gratification of those who access and possess such vile material," he said. "It's abhorrent and repulsive conduct." Judge Gucciardo said the videos and images included the abuse of young children and infants, including newborn babies. Clohesy told police that some of the videos of children crying had made him feel "a bit queasy" but admitted being attracted to boys and writing a story about sexually active children. A report from a forensic psychologist presented to the court stated that he suffered from a moderate alcohol use disorder, may have autism spectrum disorder and exhibited anti-social personality traits. "She (the psychologist) noted you have shown a pervasive pattern of disregard for - and violation of - the rights of others since an early age," Judge Gucciardo said. Judge Gucciardo said Clohesy had demonstrated little remorse, but was still young and could make changes in his life. He said that if Clohesy had not pleaded guilty he would have been sentenced to two years in jail.

