Four tobacco retailers in Greater Bendigo caught selling cigarettes to children aged under 18

By Peter Kennedy
Updated July 6 2022 - 4:43am, first published July 5 2022 - 10:15pm
TOXIC: Smoking causes a multitude of cancers, including lung cancer. Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK

Four tobacco retailers have been caught selling tobacco products to children under the age of 18 through test purchasing undertaken by the City of Greater Bendigo.

