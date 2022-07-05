Four tobacco retailers have been caught selling tobacco products to children under the age of 18 through test purchasing undertaken by the City of Greater Bendigo.
The City of Greater Bendigo's Environmental Health team resumed test purchasing in June after a break due to COVID 19 to remind retailers of their obligations not to sell tobacco products to minors under the Tobacco Act 1987.
Advertisement
City of Greater Bendigo Safe and Healthy Environments Manager Jock Schofield said the City conducted testing of 25 randomly selected retailers resulting in four retailers selling cigarettes to a minor.
"These businesses have now received an official warning notice under the Tobacco Act 1987," Mr Schofield said.
"Retailers are required to sight proof of age when selling tobacco products to any person they believe look under the age of 25 and the results show that most retailers are asking for identification when selling tobacco products to young people.
Read more:
"The City undertakes tobacco test purchasing on behalf of the Department of Health, which involves a person under the age of 18 attempting to purchase a tobacco product from a local retailer.
"There are firm protocols for the training and recruitment of minors for test purchasing and how testing is conducted.
"There is strong evidence that restricting the retail supply of cigarettes to minors reduces the prevalence of teenage smoking and prevents young people becoming regular and addicted smokers.
"The City and the Department of Health are committed to reducing the normality and social acceptability of smoking behaviors through continued efforts including tobacco test purchasing.
"During the last 12 months the City's Environmental Health Officers have also conducted over 100 onsite educational visits to tobacco retailers to educate them about their obligations under the Tobacco Act 1987.
"Retailers and members of the public are encouraged to contact the City of Greater Bendigo if they have any concerns or queries about sale of tobacco products and the requirements under the Tobacco Act 1987."
Retailers found to be breaking the law risk an on the spot fine of $739.68 for an individual and $11,095.20 for a company if found to be selling a tobacco product to a person under the age of 18.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.