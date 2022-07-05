Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

City FC secures gritty victory over Ballarat

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated July 5 2022 - 3:06am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG WIN: Bendigo City FC coach Greg Thomas couldn't be prouder of his team's 1-0 win over Ballarat at the weekend. Picture: DARREN HOWE

Bendigo City FC overcame goldfields rivals Ballarat on the weekend in a hard-fought 1-0 victory on the road for round five of the men's state league season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.