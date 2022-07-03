Pivotal week for HDFNL as clubs prepare to vote on two potential new clubs

SATURDAY SCOREBOARD: JULY 2, 2022
THE Heathcote District Football-Netball League is preparing for a pivotal week as it takes the next step in potentially welcoming two new clubs for next year.
Advertisement
Loddon Valley league clubs Maiden Gully YCW and Marong have both signaled their interest in joining the HDFNL next year.
Both clubs have made presentations to the HDFNL and its clubs in recent weeks, with the next step in the process to be held on Wednesday night.
The HDFNL has a scheduled board and club meeting where one of the items on the agenda will be the clubs voting on whether to accept Maiden Gully YCW and Marong as new clubs into the competition.
If the proposed move is supported by the HDFNL clubs, the next step would then be the clubs seeking to be cleared by the Loddon Valley league.
Any such move though for either club to join the HDFNL couldn't be made officially until August 1 at the earliest under AFL Victoria Country rules.
HDFNL chairman Peter Cole said six out of the nine clubs would need to vote in favour of Maiden Gully YCW and Marong joining the league for the process to move forward.
"Both clubs have presented to us in recent weeks and our clubs will make their decision on Wednesday night," Cole said on Sunday.
"Both clubs presented wonderfully well and our clubs were very accepting of the work they put into their presentations. Both were very professionally done and our clubs appreciative of their efforts."
Both clubs presented wonderfully well and our clubs were very accepting of the work they put into their presentations. Both were very professionally done and our clubs appreciative of their efforts- Peter Cole - HDFNL chairman
Should the Eagles and Panthers make the move to the HDFNL, the competition would expand to 11 clubs, while the LVFNL would be reduced to just seven clubs.
Marong is one of only three clubs fielding a team in the battling LVFNL under-18 football competition this year, while the Eagles withdrew from the under-18 competition this season.
Leitchville-Gunbower was the most recent team to join the Heathcote District league when it entered the competition in 2010 from the Central Murray league and has since won two senior flags.
Meanwhile, Leitchville-Gunbower, Lockington-Bamawm United, Colbinabbin, Mount Pleasant and White Hills will all host finals this year, with the grand final again set for Huntly.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.