HDFNL: Demons rise after win over Grasshoppers | Photos

White Hills have risen to the top of the Heathcote District Football Netball League ladder after a 23-goal win against Colbinabbin on Saturday at Scott St.
Demons wasted no time in getting down to business to break out to an early lead in the first quarter to ensure the Grasshoppers found themselves on the back foot.
Despite taking out the game with ease at 54-31, White Hills coach Lauren Bowles believes her squad's performance could've been even stronger.
"After the game we had a team debrief and from our perspective we felt that we were a little flat and couldn't quite step up our level of play," she said.
"We didn't play badly, but normally we're a team that when we're up by quite a bit on the scoreboard we're able to continue pushing - we just weren't quite able to do during this match.
"Sometimes these games happen and despite it not looking the prettiest, we were still able to grind it out and get a win on the board."
Bowles complimented the Grasshoppers for their endless effort at both ends of the court.
"Credit to Colbo," she said.
"They are a really young team and during the second half they really upped their defensive pressure."
On the back of the round 13 win against the Grasshoppers, the Demons are now preparing for a top-two clash against Elmore next weekend.
When the teams met for the first time back in round five, the Bloods found success with a seven-goal 62-55 victory against the Demons.
Looking ahead to the upcoming match, Bowles said her team needed to step up to ensure there isn't a repeat from round five.
"We need to make sure we're playing at our absolute strongest to get over Elmore this coming weekend," Bowles said.
"I'm confident we can play strong netball across all four quarters."
Meanwhile in the other A-grade Heathcote Football Netball League matches, Mount Pleasant locked in its position at third on the ladder after a 22-goal win over Leitchville Gunbower, final result 55-33.
Huntly had a five-goal win over Lockington Bamawm United to gain the ladder position over the Cats.
The 51-46 victory has secured them sixth on the ladder.
Heathcote denied North Bendigo the chance to put another win on the board after defeating the Bulldogs by seven goals.
The 43-36 win at Barrack Reserve will see the Saints sit in seventh position on the ladder.
Ladder:
1. White Hills 11-1 (44)
2. Elmore 11-0 (44)
3. Mount Pleasant 7-5 (28)
4. Colbinabbin 5-6 (20)
5. Huntly 5-6 (20)
6. LBU 4-8 (16)
7. Heathcote 4-8 (16)
8. L'Ville Gunbower 3-8 (12)
9. North Bendigo 2-10 (8)
