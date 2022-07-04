Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo squad proud of top effort at 2022 Winter State Championships | Photos

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated July 4 2022 - 6:33am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BENDIGO'S BEST: The Bendigo Baseball Association's under-14 squad was in action on the weekend at the 2022 Winter State Championships. Picture: NONI HYETT

Bendigo's under-14 representative team has wrapped up two big days of baseball at the 2022 State Winter Championships.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.