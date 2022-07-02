LVFNL: Superoos hop over Panthers in hard-fought comeback | Photos

Mitiamo's 11-goal win over Marong on Saturday was a game of two halves.
At the end of the first two quarters the Superoos found themselves trailing their opponents.
However, after regrouping at the main break they returned to the court ready to turn the tables on the Panthers.
Superoos bounced back in the third quarter to take an eight-goal lead which was then stretched even further in the fourth out to 11, final scores 59-48.
Superoos coach Laura Hicks said the team wasn't performing as it had planned during the first half.
"At half time we made no positional changes, all we needed to change was our game," she said.
"During the break we spoke about a few elements that we had planned to put into play and also some changes to our defence.
"We were then able to execute those perfectly which was the main difference in the end."
Hicks said the Panthers' well-oiled offence was challenging to overcome during the first half.
"They were getting the ball into the goal really well and always found the right positions to get close to the rim," she said.
"Once we worked out some defensive stuff we changed our play and were able to slow them down.
"It was hard as we knew what we were doing wrong, but it's always a challenge to change it right in the middle of a game."
Areas of improvement included capitalising on turnovers and slowing down the Panthers' offence.
"Our style of play was certainly more settled in the third quarter onward," Hicks said.
Meanwhile in the other A-Grade Loddon Valley Netball League matches on Saturday, Pyramid Hill led at each quarter against Bears Lagoon Serpentine to notch their second win of the season, final scores 48-32.
Ladder leader Maiden Gully YCW made light-work of Newbridge with a 34-goal win.
