Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Irish Open defending champion Herbert three strokes off lead ahead of final round

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated July 3 2022 - 12:33am, first published 12:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TITLE DEFENCE: Lucas Herbert starts the final round of the Irish Open three shots off the lead.

Lucas Herbert is in position to defend his Irish Open title ahead of Sunday's final round.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.