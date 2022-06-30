Bendigo Advertiser
A chequered past has caught up with a violent man who assaulted his pregnant central Victorian partner

By Julieanne Strachan
June 30 2022
Thug to stay behind bars until at least 2023 after attacking pregnant partner

A THUG with a long history of violence will stay behind bars for at least another 10 months for a terrifying attack on his pregnant partner at her central Victorian home in 2021.

