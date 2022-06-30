Thug to stay behind bars until at least 2023 after attacking pregnant partner

A THUG with a long history of violence will stay behind bars for at least another 10 months for a terrifying attack on his pregnant partner at her central Victorian home in 2021.
The Melbourne County Court was told earlier this week the man had lost his place on an organ transplant waiting list because of his imprisonment.
Advertisement
The 30-year-old is blind in one eye and had been waiting for a new cornea when he entered pre-sentence detention about a year ago.
MORE COURT: Woman living in car, stealing to survive
He pleaded guilty to terrorising his partner by springing an ambush on her within her own home while on bail for violence against her and against the rules of a family violence intervention order.
Judge Anne Hassan sentenced him this morning to a total of two years and 10 months in jail with a non-parole period of one year and 10 months.
He was convicted on charges of false imprisonment, threats to inflict serious injuries and kill his partner, trespass, assault and contravention of a family violence intervention order.
The court heard he had previously been convicted five times for violent offences against other people, including police officers.
The man had held his victim at knife-point in July last year after forcing his way into her home and lying in wait for her.
Police had to physically intervene to stop the man, after the woman's friend called triple-0.
The woman had gone to police for help on July 16 and the man had been arrested, but was quickly bailed.
Prosecutor Daryl Brown said that as soon as the man left the police station, he had called a taxi and had gone straight back to the woman's house.
His partner, who was 25 weeks pregnant, had already fled because she did not feel safe.
"On learning the offender had been bailed the victim quickly gathered up her belongings and went to stay at a friend's house where she sought refuge for the night," Mr Brown said.
Mr Brown said when the man arrived back at the house, he had snuck inside and lain in wait for her inside a nursery room.
He ambushed her when she came home the next day and threatened her with a hammer and then a knife. He threatened to violently terminate her pregnancy and demanded cigarettes.
Mr Brown said police came to rearrest the man and had to use capsicum spray to subdue him.
More to come.
Advertisement
If you or someone you know is experiencing family and domestic violence, help is available, contact:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.