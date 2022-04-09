news, local-news, news

LA TROBE University Bendigo will receive a significant philanthropic donation to establish a new initiative to undertake cutting-edge and world-class research. Thanks to the donation from Dr William Holsworth and his wife Carol, The Holsworth Biomedical Research Initiative (HBRI) was created and has a multi-disciplinary research team with expertise in molecular and cell biology, optics and physical chemistry, that will use the latest science to study various human diseases. "You can do world-class research and attract world-class researchers by creating a unique world standard facility," La Trobe University Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar AO said. "If you build it, they will come. "If you're interested in biomedicine and biomedical research, studying human cells at the nano scale, this is the place to be." He said the donation of the Holsworths was very generous and significant, particularly for a regional campus. He said because of the vision of the donors, the university had been able to create something unique and powerful in its potential outcomes. The newly established program will facilitate research that will provide better understanding of the causes of cancer and genetic diseases, leading to better diagnosis, prevention and treatment. Biomedical sciences honour student Abbey Milligan said she was researching lipid droplet response to different viral diseases. "We've never really thought about this molecule before in terms of diseases," she said. "It's a pretty unknown molecule, we don't really know what's it made of. "We've since discovered that it has a really important role in fighting different viruses." Read more: Bendigo business awards gala to return to in-person format for 2022 Biomedical sciences honours student Lynette Mirembe said she was working on a chemical compound used to make plastics that it's effect in human cells, particularly with reproduction. "It's very interesting work," she said. "Sometimes we find things we don't expect to find." She said she preferred studying in a regional area because of the sense of community that was formed, as well as the connection to nature, the shorter travel time to university and absence of traffic. The Holsworth Biomedical Research initiative has enabled La Trobe to employ two postdoctoral scientists, as well as support undergraduate, honours and PhD students to undertake research. Read more: BFNL: Golden Square to pay all A Grade netballers in club equality initiative The university, which is eager to offer opportunity to high school students, will host workshops for Year 12 students from Bendigo and the region who have an interest in health or science over the next three years. "We need to get more young people, particularly women, really fired up about science and the possibility of careers in science," Professor Dewar said. "You can do that close to home, you don't have to go to a big city." It is hoped the new initiative will attract and inspire future students as well as bring leading researchers to the university and region. Seminars, guest lectures, and interactive laboratory exercises for members of the community will also be offered as part of the The Holsworth Biomedical Research Initiative. Dr William Holsworth, who has worked as a ecologist, mammologist, wildlife biologist, donated to the university because of his passion for science and research.

