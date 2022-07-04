Bendigo Advertiser
Councillor says high inflation means Loddon Shire 10-year financial plan 'not close to reality'

By David Chapman
July 4 2022 - 12:00am
CONCERNED: Loddon Shire councillor Gavan Holt has questioned the accuracy of 10-year financial plans. Picture: GLENN DANIELS

A Loddon Shire councillor has questioned the accuracy of a 10-year financial plan for the municipality, saying the end result "won't even be close" to the real figures.

Local News

