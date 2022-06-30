British comedian Jimmy Carr has included Bendigo as part of his 2023 Australian tour.
The comedian and television host will play two sets at the Ulumbarra Theatre on February 23 next year.
His show Terribly Funny promises all new jokes about terrible things.
According to the tour description Carr's show believes "having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo".
His tour will start in Melbourne on February 17 before heading to Ballarat on February 22 and Bendigo on February 23 ahead of other eastern state locations.
Carr's Netflix show His Darkest Moments was among the streaming service's most watched content when it was released in 2021.
He courted controversy in the special for a Holocaust joke about gypsies in Nazi Germany.
Jimmy Carr is at Ulumbarra Theatre at 7pm and 9.30pm on February 23.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
