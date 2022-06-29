Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Opposition slams federal government's 'laughable' regional NBN plan

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated June 29 2022 - 11:04pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COPYCATS: The federal opposition are accusing the government of stealing their NBN investment plan. Picture: FILE

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neve Brissenden

Neve Brissenden

Journalist

Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.