Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

City of Greater Bendigo chief executive Craig Niemann has announced he will stand down

Peter Kennedy
By Peter Kennedy
Updated June 27 2022 - 10:56pm, first published 10:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

City of Greater Bendigo chief executive Craig Niemann has confirmed he will step down at the end of 2023.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Kennedy

Peter Kennedy

Editor

Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.